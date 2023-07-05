PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Shares Rise by 18.42% to Close at $6.50

The closing price of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) was $6.50 for the day, up 18.42% from the previous closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2354271 shares were traded. PRFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRFX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRFX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.88M and an Enterprise Value of -2.27M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRFX has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.59.

Shares Statistics:

PRFX traded an average of 10.34K shares per day over the past three months and 274.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.92M. Insiders hold about 8.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRFX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 63.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 78.03k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.