Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.52, up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $15.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26035659 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on June 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $18 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 7,000 shares for $16.39 per share. The transaction valued at 114,717 led to the insider holds 199,830 shares of the business.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 3,595 shares of PLTR for $58,879 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 68,669 shares after completing the transaction at $16.38 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Moore Alexander D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,679 shares for $15.15 each. As a result, the insider received 495,123 and left with 1,845,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 32.48B and an Enterprise Value of 29.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -142.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $17.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLTR traded 71.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 64.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 138.14M with a Short Ratio of 138.14M, compared to 158.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $530.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $531.98M to a low estimate of $529.1M. As of the current estimate, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $473.01M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $551.26M, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $565.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.