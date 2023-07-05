PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Records 0.61 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.8200 High

After finishing at $1.68 in the prior trading day, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) closed at $1.81, up 7.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605264 shares were traded. PLBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Kohn Bernhard L III sold 24,326 shares for $1.63 per share. The transaction valued at 39,651 led to the insider holds 1,386,982 shares of the business.

Riley Christopher sold 8,528 shares of PLBY for $13,670 on May 18. The General Counsel & Secretary now owns 205,517 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On May 18, another insider, Beuting Florus, who serves as the CAO & Treasurer of the company, sold 4,174 shares for $1.57 each. As a result, the insider received 6,545 and left with 50,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLBY now has a Market Capitalization of 123.69M and an Enterprise Value of 294.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLBY has reached a high of $7.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6837, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6730.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PLBY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.8M with a Short Ratio of 7.80M, compared to 7.72M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.59% and a Short% of Float of 14.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $48.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.2M to a low estimate of $41.12M. As of the current estimate, PLBY Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.41M, an estimated decrease of -25.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.44M, a decrease of -26.90% less than the figure of -$25.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.49M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $266.93M, down -24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.1M and the low estimate is $68.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.