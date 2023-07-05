PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Shares Rise by 151.90% to Close at $1.99

As of close of business last night, PolyMet Mining Corp.’s stock clocked out at $1.99, up 151.90% from its previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27454543 shares were traded. PLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 08, 2014, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLM now has a Market Capitalization of 152.59M and an Enterprise Value of 240.80M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLM has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3386.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLM traded 182.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.05M. Insiders hold about 22.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PLM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 535.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 362.41k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.