QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Rise 2.64% in Day Trading, Closes at $8.20

The price of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed at $8.20 in the last session, up 2.64% from day before closing price of $7.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4463293 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Leohold Jurgen sold 68,074 shares for $8.01 per share. The transaction valued at 545,477 led to the insider holds 185,717 shares of the business.

Leohold Jurgen sold 9,101 shares of QS for $72,904 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 185,717 shares after completing the transaction at $8.01 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Hettrich Kevin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 75,820 shares for $7.32 each. As a result, the insider received 554,814 and left with 703,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 2.67B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $13.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QS traded on average about 4.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 440.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.08M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 57.99M with a Short Ratio of 57.99M, compared to 60.26M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.07% and a Short% of Float of 19.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.01.