Qudian Inc. (QD) Decline -2.50% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.95

The price of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) closed at $1.95 in the last session, down -2.50% from day before closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774007 shares were traded. QD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0915 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QD now has a Market Capitalization of 449.80M and an Enterprise Value of -881.69M. As of this moment, Qudian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QD has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5204, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1546.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QD traded on average about 499.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 782.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 227.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.79M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 926.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.07M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.58M and the low estimate is $47.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.