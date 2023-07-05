Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Records 14.04% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) was $1.34 for the day, up 14.04% from the previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3590295 shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RGTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Fitzgerald Alissa sold 8,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,240 led to the insider holds 140,810 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Alissa sold 40,447 shares of RGTI for $57,030 on Jun 12. The Director now owns 26,989 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Fitzgerald Alissa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 10,240 and left with 67,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 151.89M and an Enterprise Value of 67.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0589.

Shares Statistics:

RGTI traded an average of 2.90M shares per day over the past three months and 4.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.76M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.46M, compared to 5.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13M, an estimated increase of 28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.4M, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.1M, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.5M and the low estimate is $14.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.