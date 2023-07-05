SID (Companhia Siderurgica Nacional) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) closed the day trading at $2.64 up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $2.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1565929 shares were traded. SID stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SID, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SID now has a Market Capitalization of 3.31B and an Enterprise Value of 9.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $3.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6806, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8616.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SID traded about 3.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SID traded about 3.32M shares per day. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 662.29M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of May 30, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 1.91M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

SID’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 2.29 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 88.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.27%. The current Payout Ratio is 100.65% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.14B to a low estimate of $2.14B. As of the current estimate, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s year-ago sales were $1.98B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.95B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.61B and the low estimate is $7.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.