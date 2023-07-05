Sotera Health Company (SHC) Stock Price Peaks at $19.21 During Trading

The closing price of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) was $18.10 for the day, down -3.93% from the previous closing price of $18.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695537 shares were traded. SHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.32B and an Enterprise Value of 7.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -198.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $20.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.08.

Shares Statistics:

SHC traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.07M with a Short Ratio of 6.07M, compared to 5.29M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $263M to a low estimate of $255M. As of the current estimate, Sotera Health Company’s year-ago sales were $266.64M, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $289.41M, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $292.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $285.64M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.