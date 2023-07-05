Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Spire Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.56, up 7.83% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0389 from its previous closing price. On the day, 798106 shares were traded. SPIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5339.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPIR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Platzer Peter sold 56,099 shares for $0.74 per share. The transaction valued at 41,289 led to the insider holds 12,080,275 shares of the business.

Condor Theresa sold 26,182 shares of SPIR for $19,270 on May 24. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 2,046,180 shares after completing the transaction at $0.74 per share. On May 24, another insider, Krywe Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,953 shares for $0.74 each. As a result, the insider received 11,005 and left with 1,520,811 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPIR now has a Market Capitalization of 75.22M and an Enterprise Value of 135.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPIR has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6678, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9727.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPIR traded 1.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.24M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPIR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 4.62M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $24.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.71M to a low estimate of $23.57M. As of the current estimate, Spire Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.39M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.1M, an increase of 32.70% over than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.54M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.27M, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.9M and the low estimate is $114.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.