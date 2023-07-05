Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Stocks Reach New Highs at $9.55 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) closed at $9.55 up 3.58% from its previous closing price of $9.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815940 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Suzano S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUZ now has a Market Capitalization of 11.81B and an Enterprise Value of 24.55B. As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $11.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SUZ has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 1.4M over the past ten days. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 2.35M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SUZ is 0.48, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65B, down -14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.47B and the low estimate is $8.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.