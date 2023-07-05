Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Records -2.29% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) was $20.45 for the day, down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $20.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506450 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Goldan Keith A. sold 577 shares for $22.31 per share. The transaction valued at 12,873 led to the insider holds 2,628 shares of the business.

Morrison Briggs sold 52,855 shares of SNDX for $1,119,421 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 17,836 shares after completing the transaction at $21.18 per share. On May 09, another insider, Morrison Briggs, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 52,855 shares for $21.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,131,478 and left with 17,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 1.00B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $29.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.03.

Shares Statistics:

SNDX traded an average of 945.44K shares per day over the past three months and 815.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.60M, compared to 6.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.14% and a Short% of Float of 10.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.98. EPS for the following year is -$2.92, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$3.96.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123.62M and the low estimate is $11.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 548.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.