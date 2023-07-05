Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) was $0.30 for the day, up 7.23% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0338 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1723087 shares were traded. TNON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2839.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TNON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when VAN DICK STEVEN M bought 50,000 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 13,650 led to the insider holds 100,416 shares of the business.

GINN RICHARD sold 64,990 shares of TNON for $81,887 on May 23. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 85,318 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On May 23, another insider, FOSTER STEVEN M, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 27,791 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider received 35,017 and left with 44,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNON now has a Market Capitalization of 6.05M and an Enterprise Value of 2.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNON has reached a high of $3.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1830, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6930.

Shares Statistics:

TNON traded an average of 495.80K shares per day over the past three months and 936.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.51M. Insiders hold about 30.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TNON as of Jun 14, 2023 were 536.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 181.6k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Tenon Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135k, an estimated increase of 640.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1M, an increase of 380.80% less than the figure of $640.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $691k, up 623.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.83M and the low estimate is $12.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 156.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.