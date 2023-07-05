Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) closed at $1.52 in the last session, up 1.33% from day before closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1806435 shares were traded. LLAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LLAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.35 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Siegmann Jonathan bought 20,000 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 25,400 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Beach Point Capital Management sold 627,200 shares of LLAP for $1,894,144 on Feb 27. The 10% Owner now owns 779,514 shares after completing the transaction at $3.02 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Beach Point Capital Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 172,800 shares for $3.02 each. As a result, the insider received 521,856 and left with 628,709 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LLAP now has a Market Capitalization of 241.67M and an Enterprise Value of 343.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5178, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9477.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LLAP traded on average about 2.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.95M. Insiders hold about 14.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LLAP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 8.51M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $44.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.26M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, Terran Orbital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.36M, an estimated increase of 108.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.34M, an increase of 167.10% over than the figure of $108.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.45M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $243.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.24M, up 174.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $487.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $614M and the low estimate is $410M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.