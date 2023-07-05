Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) closed the day trading at $7.50 down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $7.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4038703 shares were traded. TEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEVA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Dethlefs Sven sold 58,066 shares for $9.43 per share. The transaction valued at 547,440 led to the insider holds 165,381 shares of the business.

Daniell Richard sold 54,007 shares of TEVA for $509,173 on Mar 07. The Exec. VP, European Commercial now owns 69,770 shares after completing the transaction at $9.43 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Stark David Matthew, who serves as the Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 49,475 shares for $9.43 each. As a result, the insider received 466,445 and left with 2,974 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 8.48B and an Enterprise Value of 27.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -208.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $11.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEVA traded about 13.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEVA traded about 9.51M shares per day. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Shares short for TEVA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.33M with a Short Ratio of 21.33M, compared to 13.97M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $3.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.85B to a low estimate of $3.61B. As of the current estimate, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.79B, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.74B, a decrease of -2.30% less than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.68B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.93B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.6B and the low estimate is $14.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.