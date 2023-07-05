TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) was $22.80 for the day, down -8.21% from the previous closing price of $24.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2602927 shares were traded. TGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TGTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Lonial Sagar sold 34,854 shares for $23.37 per share. The transaction valued at 814,538 led to the insider holds 93,878 shares of the business.

Power Sean A sold 73,647 shares of TGTX for $1,966,375 on Jun 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 654,836 shares after completing the transaction at $26.70 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Echelard Yann, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $10.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 95,760 and bolstered with 201,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.71B and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 394.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 114.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 429.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGTX has reached a high of $35.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.49.

Shares Statistics:

TGTX traded an average of 4.24M shares per day over the past three months and 2.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TGTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 22.48M with a Short Ratio of 22.48M, compared to 21.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.05% and a Short% of Float of 18.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.14 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.2M to a low estimate of $12.04M. As of the current estimate, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $594k, an estimated increase of 2,368.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.7M, an increase of 27,240.40% over than the figure of $2,368.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79M, up 2,926.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435.4M and the low estimate is $165.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 225.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.