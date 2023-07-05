There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) can be one of them

After finishing at $13.83 in the prior trading day, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) closed at $14.04, up 1.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9452584 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBR now has a Market Capitalization of 84.75B and an Enterprise Value of 124.93B. As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 6.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 39.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 23.01M with a Short Ratio of 23.01M, compared to 32.15M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PBR’s forward annual dividend rate was 11.28, compared to 3.01 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 81.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 40.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.63. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.67 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $24.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.91B to a low estimate of $23.46B. As of the current estimate, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s year-ago sales were $34.7B, an estimated decrease of -29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.69B, a decrease of -15.90% over than the figure of -$29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.64B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.22B, down -18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.84B and the low estimate is $84.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.