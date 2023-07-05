There is a good chance Lilium N.V. (LILM) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Lilium N.V.’s stock clocked out at $1.83, up 3.98% from its previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9676382 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LILM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LILM now has a Market Capitalization of 709.52M and an Enterprise Value of 504.57M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2514.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LILM traded 4.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 403.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.93M. Insiders hold about 63.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.94M, compared to 9.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Lilium N.V. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.30, with high estimates of $8.75 and low estimates of $1.66.

