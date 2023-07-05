There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP)

The price of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) closed at $1.26 in the last session, up 14.41% from day before closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1958095 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NLSP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NLSP now has a Market Capitalization of 36.00M and an Enterprise Value of 35.00M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLSP has reached a high of $1.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1246, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1145.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NLSP traded on average about 53.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 324.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.95M. Insiders hold about 27.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NLSP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 68.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 109.63k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.