Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s stock clocked out at $519.11, down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $521.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616164 shares were traded. TMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $521.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $515.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on April 04, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $625 from $660 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when CASPER MARC N sold 1,600 shares for $534.82 per share. The transaction valued at 855,710 led to the insider holds 141,330 shares of the business.

CASPER MARC N sold 10,000 shares of TMO for $5,444,003 on May 08. The Chairman & CEO now owns 141,330 shares after completing the transaction at $544.40 per share. On May 05, another insider, CASPER MARC N, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $545.22 each. As a result, the insider received 5,452,236 and left with 141,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMO now has a Market Capitalization of 201.25B and an Enterprise Value of 233.03B. As of this moment, Thermo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMO has reached a high of $611.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $475.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 528.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 543.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TMO traded 1.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TMO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 3.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.25, TMO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.22. The current Payout Ratio is 7.80% for TMO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 1996 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.57 and a low estimate of $5.25, while EPS last year was $5.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.09, with high estimates of $6.45 and low estimates of $5.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.36 and $23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.66. EPS for the following year is $26.49, with 26 analysts recommending between $27.6 and $24.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $10.98B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.14B to a low estimate of $10.78B. As of the current estimate, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.97B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.28B, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.05B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.91B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.79B and the low estimate is $47.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.