This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) closed the day trading at $1.12 up 4.67% from the previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510343 shares were traded. EVGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGN now has a Market Capitalization of 46.04M and an Enterprise Value of 29.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGN has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7211.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVGN traded about 143.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVGN traded about 502.2k shares per day. A total of 41.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.74M. Insiders hold about 2.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 252.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 288.71k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

