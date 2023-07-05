This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: WisdomTree Inc. (WT)

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) closed the day trading at $6.80 down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $6.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516500 shares were traded. WT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on May 15, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 1.23B. As of this moment, WisdomTree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WT has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WT traded about 1.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WT traded about 812.65k shares per day. A total of 143.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.94M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.15M, compared to 8.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Dividends & Splits

WT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $84.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.79M to a low estimate of $82.46M. As of the current estimate, WisdomTree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.25M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.92M, an increase of 21.40% over than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.98M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $351.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $339.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $345.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $301.35M, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $380.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $393.6M and the low estimate is $366.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.