TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) closed at $1.97 in the last session, up 20.82% from day before closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4656923 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Karkar Andrei bought 3,997,519 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,998,139 led to the insider holds 55,953,495 shares of the business.

O’Sullivan Anthony sold 60,660 shares of TMC for $47,533 on Mar 30. The Chief Development Officer now owns 512,777 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Stone Gregory, who serves as the Chief Ocean Scientist of the company, sold 52,031 shares for $0.76 each. As a result, the insider received 39,502 and left with 420,876 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMC now has a Market Capitalization of 460.25M and an Enterprise Value of 431.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9177.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMC traded on average about 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 272.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.16M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.72M, compared to 5.37M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.