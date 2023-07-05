TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) was $8.13 for the day, down -13.42% from the previous closing price of $9.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2321329 shares were traded. TOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOP now has a Market Capitalization of 328.60M and an Enterprise Value of 305.32M. As of this moment, TOP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 86.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOP has reached a high of $256.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.10.

Shares Statistics:

TOP traded an average of 4.03M shares per day over the past three months and 6.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.05M. Insiders hold about 85.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.17% stake in the company. Shares short for TOP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 437.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 158.08k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.