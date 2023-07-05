Understanding Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $80.70 up 12.79% from its previous closing price of $71.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19885822 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Jones Jennifer N. sold 74,375 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,206,250 led to the insider holds 34,752 shares of the business.

Armstrong Brian sold 29,730 shares of COIN for $1,664,608 on Jun 20. The Chairman and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $55.99 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Armstrong Brian, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 29,730 shares for $59.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,780,762 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COIN now has a Market Capitalization of 16.78B and an Enterprise Value of 14.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $116.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COIN has traded an average of 15.10M shares per day and 20.2M over the past ten days. A total of 231.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 38.26M with a Short Ratio of 38.26M, compared to 37.33M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.31% and a Short% of Float of 22.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $170k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $170k to a low estimate of $170k. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.29k, an estimated decrease of -49.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $190k, an increase of 38.30% over than the figure of -$49.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $190k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93M and the low estimate is $1.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.