Understanding Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)’s financial health through ratios

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) closed the day trading at $3.60 up 9.09% from the previous closing price of $3.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10929444 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUT now has a Market Capitalization of 734.68M and an Enterprise Value of 747.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $3.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1206, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7655.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUT traded about 9.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUT traded about 18.31M shares per day. A total of 220.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.08M. Insiders hold about 5.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.72% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.53M with a Short Ratio of 12.53M, compared to 13.59M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Hut 8 Mining Corp. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.84, with high estimates of $145.48 and low estimates of $446.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Cyclical and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Financial Services. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.