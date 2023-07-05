Understanding Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) closed at $0.27 up 41.26% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0719 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3432443 shares were traded. NYMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NYMX now has a Market Capitalization of 17.34M and an Enterprise Value of 17.10M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.68k whereas that against EBITDA is -6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYMX has reached a high of $0.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3872.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NYMX has traded an average of 59.51K shares per day and 464.26k over the past ten days. A total of 90.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.75M. Insiders hold about 45.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NYMX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 2.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.