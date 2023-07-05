Understanding Vale S.A. (VALE) through its ratios

In the latest session, Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) closed at $13.76 up 2.53% from its previous closing price of $13.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13970176 shares were traded. VALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vale S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VALE now has a Market Capitalization of 57.89B and an Enterprise Value of 68.96B. As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $19.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VALE has traded an average of 22.88M shares per day and 19.98M over the past ten days. A total of 4.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.93B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 41.44M with a Short Ratio of 41.44M, compared to 49.59M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VALE is 1.09, from 5.69 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 42.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.03%. The current Payout Ratio is 105.60% for VALE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.12 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.91B to a low estimate of $9.39B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $11.16B, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.18B, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.34B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.84B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.65B and the low estimate is $34.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.