Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at $43.34 down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $43.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6840695 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unity Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Bar-Zeev Tomer sold 187,500 shares for $41.41 per share. The transaction valued at 7,763,856 led to the insider holds 1,451,459 shares of the business.

Barrysmith Mark sold 8,620 shares of U for $312,647 on Jun 12. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 97,743 shares after completing the transaction at $36.27 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Bar-Zeev Tomer, who serves as the President, Grow of the company, sold 37,500 shares for $34.48 each. As a result, the insider received 1,292,887 and left with 1,638,959 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, U now has a Market Capitalization of 16.44B and an Enterprise Value of 17.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $58.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, U has traded an average of 12.15M shares per day and 16.21M over the past ten days. A total of 375.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.20M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.8M with a Short Ratio of 21.80M, compared to 21.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $517.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $557M to a low estimate of $511M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.04M, an estimated increase of 74.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $550.1M, an increase of 70.40% less than the figure of $74.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.74M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 54.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.