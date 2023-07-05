Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) closed at $0.69 in the last session, up 1.69% from day before closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0265 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542459 shares were traded. VCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7273 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6617.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VCSA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Mossytree Inc. sold 206,109 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 138,093 led to the insider holds 1,225,775 shares of the business.

Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of VCSA for $146,790 on Jun 29. The 10% Owner now owns 1,431,884 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Mossytree Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $0.61 each. As a result, the insider received 30,500 and left with 1,641,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 160.20M and an Enterprise Value of -28.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $5.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7253, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6015.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VCSA traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 236.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.7M with a Short Ratio of 14.70M, compared to 9.87M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.16% and a Short% of Float of 10.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $292.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.5M to a low estimate of $265.3M. As of the current estimate, Vacasa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $310.35M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $350.83M, a decrease of -10.40% less than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.