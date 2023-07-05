Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Corteva Inc. (CTVA)

In the latest session, Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) closed at $58.25 up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $57.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2013453 shares were traded. CTVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corteva Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Magro Charles V. bought 40,000 shares for $60.64 per share. The transaction valued at 2,425,480 led to the insider holds 126,095 shares of the business.

Grimm Audrey sold 10,000 shares of CTVA for $627,932 on Sep 15. The insider now owns 7,511 shares after completing the transaction at $62.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTVA now has a Market Capitalization of 40.73B and an Enterprise Value of 44.03B. As of this moment, Corteva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTVA has reached a high of $68.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTVA has traded an average of 2.94M shares per day and 3.2M over the past ten days. A total of 712.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 709.80M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTVA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.32M, compared to 5.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CTVA is 0.60, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 25 analysts recommending between $3.94 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.91B to a low estimate of $6.21B. As of the current estimate, Corteva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.25B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.94B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.45B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.05B and the low estimate is $19.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.