Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

In the latest session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) closed at $2.37 up 31.67% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11493012 shares were traded. ENSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0001.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when GOWER BOB G bought 90,287 shares for $0.49 per share. The transaction valued at 44,087 led to the insider holds 1,222,682 shares of the business.

GOWER BOB G bought 270,000 shares of ENSC for $128,979 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 1,132,395 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, GOWER BOB G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 109,300 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,371 and bolstered with 862,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENSC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.99M and an Enterprise Value of 1.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has reached a high of $180.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7510, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.9325.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENSC has traded an average of 659.12K shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 1.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.18M. Insiders hold about 11.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 20.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 113.56k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.23 and a low estimate of -$3.6, while EPS last year was -$57.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.21, with high estimates of -$0.91 and low estimates of -$3.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.07 and -$14.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.5. EPS for the following year is -$12.13, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$20.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $920k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2M to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207k, an estimated increase of 344.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01M, an increase of 262.00% less than the figure of $344.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $800k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.52M, up 34.80% from the average estimate.