WeWork Inc. (WE)’s EPS estimates by 4 analysts

As of close of business last night, WeWork Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.26, up 1.80% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0046 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8552831 shares were traded. WE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on May 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.30 from $1.75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 25,000 shares for $3.91 per share. The transaction valued at 97,750 led to the insider holds 2,384,284 shares of the business.

MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 23,500 shares of WE for $99,875 on Aug 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,359,284 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, MATHRANI SANDEEP, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 248,995 and bolstered with 2,335,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WE now has a Market Capitalization of 538.86M and an Enterprise Value of 19.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WE has reached a high of $5.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4623.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WE traded 18.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 766.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.04M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 64.65M with a Short Ratio of 64.65M, compared to 92.86M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $850.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $872.7M to a low estimate of $839M. As of the current estimate, WeWork Inc.’s year-ago sales were $815M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $864.45M, a decrease of -0.10% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $894.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $838M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.25B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.89B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.