What shareholders can do to beat the market with ICL Group Ltd (ICL) stock

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) closed the day trading at $5.60 up 2.19% from the previous closing price of $5.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738655 shares were traded. ICL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ICL, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICL now has a Market Capitalization of 7.01B and an Enterprise Value of 9.32B. As of this moment, ICL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has reached a high of $11.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ICL traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ICL traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 721.72M. Insiders hold about 44.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ICL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 3.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.74.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.02B, down -18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.47B and the low estimate is $7.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.