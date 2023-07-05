Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)’s quick and current ratios

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) closed the day trading at $0.99 up 13.57% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1181 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15891862 shares were traded. WKHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9912 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WKHS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when March Stanley Raymond bought 24,000 shares for $1.88 per share. The transaction valued at 45,120 led to the insider holds 67,000 shares of the business.

March Stanley Raymond bought 1,000 shares of WKHS for $1,900 on Dec 13. The VP, Business Development now owns 43,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, CLARK MICHAEL L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,823 shares for $1.85 each. As a result, the insider received 73,673 and left with 91,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKHS now has a Market Capitalization of 163.16M and an Enterprise Value of 93.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has reached a high of $4.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9246, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7693.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WKHS traded about 7.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WKHS traded about 17.69M shares per day. A total of 167.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.75M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WKHS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 39.59M with a Short Ratio of 39.59M, compared to 42.95M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.22% and a Short% of Float of 21.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $14.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.16M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Workhorse Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13k, an estimated increase of 114,515.39% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.04M, an increase of 800.00% less than the figure of $114,515.39% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.02M, up 1,467.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $238.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $358.6M and the low estimate is $150M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 202.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.