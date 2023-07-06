15 analysts offer recommendations for Allegion plc (ALLE) stock

The price of Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) closed at $116.57 in the last session, down -1.84% from day before closing price of $118.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665987 shares were traded. ALLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Braun Jeffrey N sold 2,278 shares for $110.34 per share. The transaction valued at 251,347 led to the insider holds 11,336 shares of the business.

Braun Jeffrey N sold 1,354 shares of ALLE for $153,771 on Nov 22. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 11,634 shares after completing the transaction at $113.57 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Stone John H, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $104.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,305,612 and bolstered with 64,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLE now has a Market Capitalization of 10.56B and an Enterprise Value of 12.38B. As of this moment, Allegion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLE has reached a high of $123.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLE traded on average about 805.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 678.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ALLE is 1.80, which was 1.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.75 and $6.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.68. EPS for the following year is $7.12, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.46 and $6.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $941.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $970M to a low estimate of $914M. As of the current estimate, Allegion plc’s year-ago sales were $773.1M, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $935.99M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $951M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $918.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.