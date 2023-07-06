1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) Records 3.52 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.2643 High

After finishing at $0.35 in the prior trading day, 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH) closed at $0.24, down -31.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1095 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3519808 shares were traded. EFSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2643 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EFSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Roberts Ellery bought 6,000 shares for $1.61 per share. The transaction valued at 9,660 led to the insider holds 376,000 shares of the business.

Froning Paul bought 6,240 shares of EFSH for $16,350 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 36,938 shares after completing the transaction at $2.62 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Froning Paul, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,750 and bolstered with 30,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFSH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63M and an Enterprise Value of 38.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFSH has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4962, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4134.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 360.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 571.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EFSH as of May 30, 2023 were 108.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 65.79k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EFSH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.53 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 143.78%.