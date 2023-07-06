A glimpse at Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) was $5.86 for the day, down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $5.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3341675 shares were traded. RKLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RKLB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when GRIFFIN MICHAEL D sold 50,689 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 253,445 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Spice Adam C. sold 66,582 shares of RKLB for $299,353 on May 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,619,586 shares after completing the transaction at $4.50 per share. On May 26, another insider, Kampani Arjun, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 22,428 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 100,836 and left with 546,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKLB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKLB has reached a high of $7.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.50.

Shares Statistics:

RKLB traded an average of 3.80M shares per day over the past three months and 4.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 476.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 372.96M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 24.22M with a Short Ratio of 24.22M, compared to 25.71M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 8.61%.

Earnings Estimates

