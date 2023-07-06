Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) was $0.62 for the day, up 18.77% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0980 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851491 shares were traded. ACST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5351.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACST now has a Market Capitalization of 23.43M and an Enterprise Value of -3.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACST has reached a high of $0.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5344.

Shares Statistics:

ACST traded an average of 63.80K shares per day over the past three months and 134.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.46M. Shares short for ACST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 301.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 519.52k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.