Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) closed at $11.88 in the last session, down -9.93% from day before closing price of $13.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994827 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACCD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when SINGH RAJEEV sold 373 shares for $13.42 per share. The transaction valued at 5,007 led to the insider holds 581,975 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 157 shares of ACCD for $2,107 on Jun 20. The President now owns 163,831 shares after completing the transaction at $13.42 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Barnes Stephen H., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 121 shares for $13.42 each. As a result, the insider received 1,624 and left with 141,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACCD traded on average about 681.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$2.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $94.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.41M to a low estimate of $92.8M. As of the current estimate, Accolade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.86M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $409.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $412.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.14M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $494.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503M and the low estimate is $475.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.