Allakos Inc. (ALLK) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $4.36 in the prior trading day, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) closed at $4.35, down -0.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660048 shares were traded. ALLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,680 led to the insider holds 3,386,400 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL bought 475,000 shares of ALLK for $2,384,500 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 2,546,147 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLK now has a Market Capitalization of 376.54M and an Enterprise Value of 167.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9109.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.53M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.05M, compared to 4.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.68%.

Earnings Estimates

