Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Shares Rise by 31.43% to Close at $8.28

As of close of business last night, Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.28, up 31.43% from its previous closing price of $6.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11209784 shares were traded. ALLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.32M and an Enterprise Value of 9.59M. As of this moment, Allarity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $3276.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 420.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALLR traded 116.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.50M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 11.77k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$308.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$308.88 and a low estimate of -$308.88, while EPS last year was -$728. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$302.68, with high estimates of -$302.68 and low estimates of -$302.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1,223.2 and -$1,223.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1,223.2. EPS for the following year is -$792.88, with 1 analysts recommending between -$792.88 and -$792.88.