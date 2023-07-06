Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Stocks Hit Low of $0.5458 Before Closing at $0.55

In the latest session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) closed at $0.55 down -6.70% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0392 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3185454 shares were traded. CYTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5458.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.20M and an Enterprise Value of 12.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTO has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8505, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3637.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYTO has traded an average of 2.43M shares per day and 464.41k over the past ten days. A total of 6.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.94M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 108.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 86.07k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.