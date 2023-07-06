Amcor plc (AMCR) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) closed the day trading at $9.76 down -3.17% from the previous closing price of $10.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8948714 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMCR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10.80 from $11.60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when NAYAR ARUN sold 5,648 shares for $12.39 per share. The transaction valued at 69,971 led to the insider holds 75,072 shares of the business.

Long Nicholas T. sold 5,372 shares of AMCR for $66,622 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 29,769 shares after completing the transaction at $12.40 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Bertone Andrea E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,246 shares for $12.40 each. As a result, the insider received 65,054 and left with 20,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMCR now has a Market Capitalization of 14.69B and an Enterprise Value of 21.60B. As of this moment, Amcor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has reached a high of $13.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMCR traded about 7.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMCR traded about 6.06M shares per day. A total of 1.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.45B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 26.38M with a Short Ratio of 26.38M, compared to 23.82M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Dividends & Splits

AMCR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.49, up from 0.49 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.81B to a low estimate of $3.57B. As of the current estimate, Amcor plc’s year-ago sales were $3.91B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65B, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.53B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.54B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.23B and the low estimate is $14.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.