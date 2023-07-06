American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Stock Closes up 13.04% on Wednesday Trading

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) closed the day trading at $2.86 up 13.04% from the previous closing price of $2.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557331 shares were traded. AREB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AREB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AREB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84M and an Enterprise Value of 5.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has reached a high of $38.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7565, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3796.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AREB traded about 192.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AREB traded about 979.17k shares per day. A total of 0.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.65M. Shares short for AREB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 14.62k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19M and the low estimate is $19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 124.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.