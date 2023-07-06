American Well Corporation (AMWL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $2.03 During Trading Session

After finishing at $2.10 in the prior trading day, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed at $2.03, down -3.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919257 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMWL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Schoenberg Ido sold 135,834 shares for $2.19 per share. The transaction valued at 296,987 led to the insider holds 1,430,465 shares of the business.

Schoenberg Roy sold 125,696 shares of AMWL for $274,822 on Jun 21. The President, co-CEO now owns 2,301,230 shares after completing the transaction at $2.19 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Jackson Deborah C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 23,173 shares for $2.51 each. As a result, the insider received 58,178 and left with 45,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMWL now has a Market Capitalization of 589.82M and an Enterprise Value of 96.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2082, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0370.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 279.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.63M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.71M with a Short Ratio of 9.71M, compared to 8.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $65.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.92M to a low estimate of $63.66M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.52M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.31M, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.82M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.19M, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335.14M and the low estimate is $276.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.