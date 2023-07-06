Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) closed at $28.46 down -3.66% from its previous closing price of $29.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074990 shares were traded. AMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amkor Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Faust Megan sold 2,700 shares for $26.38 per share. The transaction valued at 71,226 led to the insider holds 35,394 shares of the business.

Faust Megan sold 2,700 shares of AMKR for $71,685 on Jun 09. The CFO now owns 35,394 shares after completing the transaction at $26.55 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Engel Kevin, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 3,570 shares for $25.42 each. As a result, the insider received 90,749 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMKR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.31B and an Enterprise Value of 7.44B. As of this moment, Amkor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has reached a high of $31.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMKR has traded an average of 946.92K shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 245.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.43M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMKR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 3M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AMKR is 0.30, from 0.25 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Amkor Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, a decrease of -14.40% less than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09B, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.26B and the low estimate is $7.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.