Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $2.76 During Trading Session

After finishing at $3.05 in the prior trading day, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) closed at $2.76, down -9.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3449704 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when TPG GP A, LLC sold 3,884,600 shares for $2.34 per share. The transaction valued at 9,095,402 led to the insider holds 12,328,767 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRX now has a Market Capitalization of 475.35M and an Enterprise Value of 3.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRX has reached a high of $3.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3436, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1305.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 987.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 4.68M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $565.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $577.16M to a low estimate of $556M. As of the current estimate, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $559.36M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $579.18M, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $592M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $565M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.