Analyst EPS estimates for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) stock

After finishing at $145.47 in the prior trading day, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) closed at $142.26, down -2.21%. On the day, 5172759 shares were traded. AMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Deane Timothy M sold 7,500 shares for $137.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,029,750 led to the insider holds 100,759 shares of the business.

Nalamasu Omkaram sold 29,444 shares of AMAT for $3,671,667 on Mar 20. The Senior Vice President, CTO now owns 194,298 shares after completing the transaction at $124.70 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Little Teri A., who serves as the SVP, CLO of the company, sold 6,813 shares for $117.44 each. As a result, the insider received 800,119 and left with 98,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMAT now has a Market Capitalization of 121.38B and an Enterprise Value of 122.40B. As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has reached a high of $146.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 843.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 834.39M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.34M with a Short Ratio of 14.34M, compared to 11.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMAT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.10, compared to 1.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for AMAT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.82 and $7.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.41. EPS for the following year is $7.08, with 26 analysts recommending between $8.98 and $5.09.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $6.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.23B to a low estimate of $6.13B. As of the current estimate, Applied Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.52B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.86B, a decrease of -13.10% less than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.65B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.79B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.86B and the low estimate is $21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.