Analyst EPS estimates for Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) stock

After finishing at $5.57 in the prior trading day, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) closed at $5.48, down -1.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026382 shares were traded. CHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Brooks Bonnie R. sold 69,600 shares for $6.28 per share. The transaction valued at 437,088 led to the insider holds 704,640 shares of the business.

Brooks Bonnie R. sold 30,400 shares of CHS for $186,960 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 774,240 shares after completing the transaction at $6.15 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Brooks Bonnie R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.75 each. As a result, the insider received 575,000 and left with 892,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHS now has a Market Capitalization of 660.49M and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. As of this moment, Chico’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHS has reached a high of $7.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.60M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.53M with a Short Ratio of 10.53M, compared to 11.14M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 11.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $554.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $555M to a low estimate of $554.8M. As of the current estimate, Chico’s FAS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $558.72M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.